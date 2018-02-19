CHENNAI: The demand for an impartial inquiry into the selection of entry-level teaching faculties in the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and nullification of the entire process has become louder, with more voices pitching for action against the recently retired Vice-chancellor (V-C).

This comes close on the heels of the shocking irregularities allegedly committed in the recruitment of assistant professors in Bharathiar University, landing its V-C in prison.

The TANUVAS protests began in May last year, with the allegation being the manipulation in the selection of 49 assistant professors in the veterinary university despite the heavy staff strength.

A senior faculty head and the then Director of Centre for Animal Health Studies, P I Ganesan, shot off letters to top authorities alleging that the selection was “stage-managed” to suit the interests of the then V-C Dr S Thilagar, the university sources recalled. Later, he filed a PIL before the Madras High Court seeking to declare the selection process null and void.

Despite advisories from Tamil Nadu government, the V-C went ahead with the selection process and was alleged to have even misrepresented facts before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to get the hurdles cleared, sources said, adding that repeated attempts to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to crack the whip fell on deaf ears.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Federation of University Faculty Associations sent a memorandum to the Governor for an inquiry into the recruitment.

The federation alleged that “illegal ways and illicit means” of appointment of teaching faculties at entry level in TANUVAS reached a new low during the tenure of Thilagar.

He had made the recruitment without following directives of the High Court and manipulated the selection process by awarding more marks in the interview. He had allotted 35 marks for interview against the guidelines of the University Grants Commission and Supreme Court rulings, the federation alleged. A senior faculty of TANUVAS alleged that ineligible candidates were given high scores in the interview for pecuniary advantage. He said a total of 160 entry level teachers were recruited during the three-year tenure of Thilagar. “We have requested the Governor to form an inquiry committee to unearth the hidden facts,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation coordinator M Balaji, who had continuously been fighting for justice, shot off a memorandum to the Governor on Wednesday, demanding that a high-level audit of all official documents, files, tables, worksheets and video recordings of teaching skills of candidates be held during the selection process.

He said that UGC norms were grossly flouted, marks were inflated, records were fudged and reservation policy was not adhered to during the selection process.

When queried about the renewed call for a probe, Animal Husbandry Department secretary K Gopal said it would be done, if necessary. “We have already sought the comments on the complaints from the V-C before he retired. As per the preliminary verification, things were found to be in order. But if necessary, we will look into it again,” he told Express.

Meanwhile, university sources said as things were not moving in a pleasant manner in TANUVAS, the State government constituted a three-member committee to run the affairs of the university until a new V-C was appointed.

Headed by Gopal, the panel has Animal Husbandry Director S Jayanthi and N Vishnu Vardhana Rao as its members. Rao is a member of the university’s board of management.

The sources said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption was probing the irregularities in faculty appointment.

Protests started in may last year

The TANUVAS protests began in May last year, with the allegation that there was manipulation in the selection of 49 assistant professors in the veterinary university despite the heavy staff strength