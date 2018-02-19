CHENNAI: Of beaches, playgrounds and other public spaces, city parks retain a special place in the hearts of dancers and musicians looking for a venue to practice their art, in the shade of trees and in a quiet corner. However, corporation parks have now closed their gates to group dancers and musicians.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, along with its usual warnings against cameras, has prohibited group activities by putting up a strongly-worded notice in many of its prominent parks.

To the chagrin of dancers like S Karthik, who started his career practising at Anna Nagar Tower Park, the notice said, “Group dance and musical instruments are banned. Violators would be handed over to police.”

“We practised at the tower park almost every day for around four years until 2014. From beginners like us to famous bands, we have seen many others practising there,” said Karthik, a hip-hop dancer.

“Networking is effortless during practices in the park,” he said. Karthik said he and his team received several opportunities to perform during weddings and even be part of a couple of scenes in a Tamil movie.

“What made it interesting was that a lot of visitors would stop, watch and cheer our performances. We made a lot of friends there - from regular walkers and joggers to people in the film industry. Even the workers there used to know us by our names,” he said.

For those who could not afford the comfort of a studio or enough space in their houses, city parks offered the easiest alternative.

“I was a college student when I started dancing. My parents did not approve of me dancing and wanted me to concentrate in studies. So there was no question of bringing my team home for practice. Our practice sessions in parks were low-key; we did not put on a show. Perhaps for this reason, no one ever bothered us during our time there,” said M Dinesh Kumar of Valasaravakkam, who runs his own dance school.

Even if dancers and musicians had their own studios, it would be important to play or practice in public spaces once in a while, said Ezhil E of Airwalkerz Academy.

“Asking people why they choose to practice in parks and other public spaces when they could take it to other private spaces is the same as asking walkers and joggers why they come to the park every day when they can walk and jog at home, instead,” he said.

“Using public spaces is our right unless we are causing nuisance to anyone there. If visitors want us to turn down the volume, for instance, we would readily do so,” Ezhil said.

When contacted, a senior corporation official said the move is aimed at avoiding untoward incidents. “It is difficult to handle issues of public nuisance in a case-by-case basis in large parks like the tower park. However, they can approach us beforehand and get permission,” the official said.

While the notices have been pasted in only some of the prominent parks, the rule applied to every park under the Greater Chennai Corporation, he said.