CHENNAI: Soaring mercury levels, heat waves and humidity. With summer fast approaching, there are a few common ways to beat the heat — drinking lots of water, taking a cool shower or even breathing like a yogi! But for all those who are looking to spend your summer amid the ‘greens’, Roshne Balasubramanian brings a round-up of green spaces in the city.

Pallikaranai Wetlands

If you have never seen a freshwater marsh in your life, now would be a good time to visit one. A marshland that has been under threat quite often, the Pallikaranai wetland is the only freshwater body in the city and a treasure trove of biodiversity. Over the years, it has drawn a variety of migratory and local birds, making it a popular sanctuary for birds, after Vedanthangal. Spread over 80 sq km, the wetland draws a massive number of bird enthusiasts, environment lovers and also photographers.

Timings: 9 am to 6 pm.

Anna Zoological park/Vandalur Zoo

Ample shade, green cover, plenty of open space and wildlife - the perfect family getaway this summer. Head to one of the largest zoological parks in the suburb, located in the middle of the Vandalur Reserve Forest. The zoo houses over 1,500 wild species, including 46 endangered species and is a must visit for anyone who wants to break away from the regular routine. Hire a cycle or a take a walk around and explore the habitats of animals like Tiger, leopard, lion (hybrid), wild dog, lion-tailed macaque, Nilgiri langur, spotted deer, crocodile, snakes and water birds.

History: Edward Green Balfour, the then director of the Government Central Museum at Madras, persuaded the Nawab of the Carnatic to donate his animal collection to the museum, leading to the formation of the Madras Zoo in 1855. But, by 1985, the zoo could no longer expand in the area and was moved out of the city, to its current location.

Timings: 9 am to 5 pm

Entry fee: Rs 50 for adults and Rs 30 for children

For details call: 22751089

Adyar Eco Park/Tholkappia Poonga

Pristine evergreen forest ecosystem, streams and a spectacular view — all within the city! Adyar Ecological Park is one of the largest diverse green spaces (spread across 358 acres) that come within a designated Coastal Regulation Zone. Named after the Tamil poet Tholkappiar, about 65% of the park is covered by water, artefacts and signage.

History: In 2011, The Eco Park was constructed for restoring the vegetation of the freshwater ecosystems, especially the fragile ecosystem of the Adyar river estuary and creek.

Timings: Guided tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 2.30 pm and

4.30 pm, Saturday between 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Entry Fee: Rs 20 onwards

For details call: 24614523

Guindy National Park

Soak in an eco-system that houses natural plants, wildlife and other species of butterflies and invertebrates. With Chennai being one of the few cities in India to have a national park within its limits, it’d be interesting to trace through the expanse of the park, established in 1976. Today, the park is home to spotted deer, black buck, white buck, river otter, hyena, bonnet monkey, civet cat, jackals, pangolin, hedgehog and common mongoose. Apart from being a thriving habitat for flora and fauna, it also has memorials to leaders like K Kamaraj and Mahatma Gandhi.

History: It was originally a game reserve that was carved out of the dense tropical forest in the 1670s.

Timings: 9 am to 5.30 pm

Entry fee: Rs 20 for adults, Rs 5 for children (below 10)

For details call: 07688877732

Semmozhi Poonga

If you are looking for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, and want to spend a couple of hours amid a cover of over 500 species of plants and 100-year-old trees, head to the this park that sprawls over 20 acres. Opened in 2010, this is one of the most hyped botanical gardens in the city that has lived up to its expectations. It houses several exotic plants including bonsai varieties imported from China and Thailand, sub-gardens and an open seating area. The park is a common feature in films, portfolios of amateur photographers and is also a lovers’ hub!

History: The area in which the garden stands today was formerly the location of the famous Woodlands Drive-In restaurant, the city’s first drive-in restaurant.

Timings: 10 am to 7.30 pm

Entry fee: Rs 15 for adults and Rs 10 for children (exclusive of parking and other charges)

For details call: 08189941695

Theosophical Society, Adyar

If you are in the mood to take a walk under trees while exploring the city’s oldest and most popular green space, head to the international headquarters campus of the Theosophical Society, situated along the banks of the Adyar river. The campus houses the famous Huddleston Gardens, known for its extensive varieties of rare trees and wildlife. A tranquil walk along the 260-acre campus is all you need to set your summer day right and, the 450-year-old Adyar ‘aala maram’, which was green until the late 1990s, and migratory birds are other things to look out for at this historic campus.

History: The Theosophical Society began in Adyar in 1886.

Timings: 8.30am to 4pm

For details call: 24913528, 24912474