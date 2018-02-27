CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has signed a MoU with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Chennai to develop an energy-efficient fuel cell-based train prototype.According to a press statement, the proposed fuel cell-powered train will have proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) coupled with the lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors.

The hydrogen-powered train will not produce greenhouse gases and will be less noisy than conventional trains operated by diesel or electricity, said the statement.The SRM institute will provide energy storage systems (such as fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, DC/DC converters and control systems) and the ICF will integrate various sub-systems and take over after DC link.