CHENNAI: Six pack abs and beefed-up biceps are often associated only with body builders. But, body sculpting, another trend, is slowly gaining popularity in the city. Although body sculpting is about fitness, it is inclined towards shaping the muscles the right way, rather than just focusing on body mass and adding size. “Fat-less body with a good shape, is the main focus of body sculpting,” says Meiyappan Palaniappan, the second runner-up in the 2017 Mr India contest.

Vignesh Sunder

Body sculpting, which uses a number of different exercises for each muscle — from shoulders to thighs and abs — is divided into categories like ­— front, inside, back of the thigh, buttock muscles, the outer and rear. “The simple difference between sculpting and bodybuilding, is that we tone our muscle with normal weights, but in bodybuilding you have to do heavy weights and repetitions to achieve mass,” explains Kishore Kumar, a city-based fitness enthusiast.

He adds that it is a combination of workout between larger muscle groups like the back, legs, chest, abdomen, with the smaller muscle groups like the arms, shoulders, calves, etc that helps build that physique in body sculpting.

Any fitness is incomplete if it is not complemented with the right kind of diet, and for body sculpting too, diet is a very important. Senthilkumar, another fitness enthusiast, points out that they follow a very strict and healthy diet. Everything healthy — from eggs to chicken , oats, chapathi, brown rice, fruits and all green vegetables — are usually on their list. “Initially it was really difficult, because we had to strictly avoid having junk food and sugary/fried foods. So when you saw your family eating tandoori chicken, it was really challenging to say no to it at first,” laughs Senthil.

Just like in body building competitions, body sculpting too has a set of poses, which should be perfected by those taking part in competitions. Body sculpting includes four main straight poses with lateral open pose including — Front arms overhead, Open handed, Left side abdominal/Oblique with left hand behind the head, Rear arms overhead-open handed and right side abdominal/Oblique with right hand behind the head.

Vignesh Sunder, former Mr India (2016), dedicates an hour of weight training everyday to achieve the ‘sculpted’ look. “Before any competition, I dedicate twice the amount of time to my workout regimen. One has to sweat it to flaunt it,” he says.