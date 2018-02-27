CHENNAI: Fed up of all the atrocities committed against her, what if Mother Earth develops a voice of her own? Dancers Nidheesh Kumar and Indu Nidheesh will explore this possibility in their latest production, Nilam Pesinal — If Mother Earth Could Speak in the city on March 3.

“While most Bharatanatyam performances revolve around stories from mythology, we chose this one because it is a cause that is really close to our hearts,” says Nidheesh, who met his dancer-wife Indu during a school excursion while studying in Class 9. “It is not surprising that we chose the same field because we were very passionate about it since childhood. We used to participate in various competitions at the Kerala Youth Festival before we became classmates while pursuing post graduate diploma in Kalakshetra in 2002.”

According to Nidheesh, the sole purpose of Nilam Pesinal is to raise awareness about how we abuse Mother Earth through our actions. “Humans have been treating the environment and natural resources very badly. What better way to make people understand the gravity of the situation, than through arts?” he says, adding that the production took almost a year to take shape.

The production, which is conceptualised and choreographed by the couple, will see Leela Samson play the role of mother earth. The dance performance will depict how humans are both physically and mentally attacking nature, along with the different kind of fights that happened from the earlier days — war between kingdoms to religious fights and political fights in the modern day.

The couple will also put together a ‘plastic-free Chennai’ performance. Ticketed at `100 (general) and `50 (students), all proceeds will go to Indisha Trust, an institution launched in 2012 to promote the traditions of Indian dance and music. The dancers have also implemented environment-friendly initiatives in their daily lives — they have switched to using only paper and cloth bags, and will be distributing them during the show as well.

Ask them about the kind of costumes that they would be using in Nilam Pesinal and Indu says: “My mother has been stitching my costumes since childhood. We had actually got all our costumes ready earlier, but we lost it all to the flood, so we are working on a new set now. Since the concept is not related to a traditional margam, the costumes will be innovative too.”

Catch Nilam Pesinal on March 3 from 5.30 pm onwards at Narada Gana Sabha. For details call: 9884353410