CHENNAI: Industries Minister MC Sampath on Monday left for Japan leading a high-level delegation comprising Rural Industries Minister P Benjamin and secretaries of key departments. The team will be visiting various places in Japan till March 2 to promote Japanese investments in Tamil Nadu. The visit comes in the wake of the announcement on the Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 2019.

The delegation will take part in seminars and meet the Japanese business community, officials of Japanese International Cooperation Agency, Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry, Government of Japan, officials of the Japan External Trade Organisation and also visit a few companies like Yamaha Motors, and Sumitomo during the course of this five-day programme.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Tokyo, Yokohama and Hamamatsu cities of Japan to strengthen the trade and economic relationship between the States and also to promote industrial investments in TN.

With close to 600 Japanese companies operating in the State, TN has been identified as one of the most potential states for Japanese investments. Japan was one of the partner nations during the Global Investors Meet in 2015.