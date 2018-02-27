If one may, one would like to point out that we are a gathering of serious people who are concerned with daily life. We are not concerned whatsoever with beliefs, ideologies, suppositions, or theological concepts, nor are we trying to found a sect, a group of people who follow somebody. We are not, let’s hope, frivolous but rather concerned together with what is happening in the world — all the tragedies, the utter misery, poverty — and our responsibility to it.

One would also like to point out, if one may, that you and I, the speaker, are walking, taking a journey, together, not in an aeroplane high up at 30,000 or 40,000 feet, but walking along a quiet road, a long endless road all over the world where one sees appalling terrorism, the killing of people for no purpose, threatening people, kidnapping them, hijacking, murdering, wars. We don’t seem to care very much. It is only when it happens very close to us that we become concerned, worried, fearful. When it is far away from us, we are more indifferent.

This is what is happening in the world — economic division, religious division, political division and all the religious, sectarian divisions. There is a great deal of danger, hazard. One doesn’t know what is going to happen in the future, not only in our own lifetime but in our children’s and grandchildren’s. The whole world is in a great state of crisis and the crisis is not only out there but also in each one of us. If you are at all aware of all this, what is the responsibility for it on the part of each one of us?

One must have asked this question of oneself very often: what is one to do? Where should one begin? What should each one of us do, facing this terrible society in which we live, each concerned with himself, with his own fulfilment, with his own sorrow, with his own misery, economic struggle, and so on and so on? Each one of us is concerned with himself. What shall we do? Shall we pray to god — repeat prayers over and over and over again? Or belong to some sect, follow some guru, escape from the world, put on some medieval dress or modern robes of a peculiar colour? Can we withdraw from the world at all, like monks?

Seeing all this, observing it intimately — not as something you have read about in the newspapers, or been told about by journalists, novels, television — what is the role of each one of us, the responsibility?

As we said, we are not trying to entertain you, or trying to tell you what you should do — what each one of us should do. We have had leaders galore, political, economic, religious, sectarian, and they have been utterly helpless, they have their own theories, their own way, and there are thousands of people who are following them, all over the world. They have really enormous wealth, not only the wealth of the Roman Catholic Church but also the wealth of the gurus. It all ends up in money.

So, if one may ask: what shall we do together? Or what shall we do as a single human being? Are we at all concerned, or are we seeking some peculiar satisfaction, gratification for ourselves? Are we committed to a certain symbol, religious or otherwise, and clinging to that, hoping that what lies behind that symbol will help us? This is a very serious question. It is becoming much more serious now, for there is the threat of war and then total uncertainty.