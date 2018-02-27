CHENNAI : Two mobile phone snatchers have been nabbed by the public and handed over to the police, after they allegedly grabbed a cell phone from a middle man who was walking near Thiruvanmiyur on Sunday afternoon. “S Narayanan, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, was speaking over his phone, walking on the Kalakshetra Road, when two bike-borne men snatched his mobile phone at around 1.30 pm. The man immediately raised an alarm and the passersby blocked the bike which skidded.

And then the public overpowered them. The men were immediately handed over to the police,” said a police personnel. The arrested has been identified as V Sathish (23) and his associate S Ahamed (23) and have been remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.