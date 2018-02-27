CHENNAI: A native of Coorg, artist Chitra Mandanna moved to Chennai 25 years ago. With no formal training in art, it was her passion and curiosity that led her to explore the nuances and mediums. The artist, who has been painting for the last 30 years, conducts workshops on various mediums from pencils to acrylic, charcoal and oil.

If you had to describe god to a child?

I would describe god as a magician who created everything.



What if god was a man? What if god was a woman?

If god was a man you would have to pray to him twice. If god was a woman it would have been a perfect place.



What would your first words to god be if he/she appeared in front of you?

I think I would just go ‘Oh My God!!!!’



If you were to give a dare/challenge to god, what would it be?

I would ask god to drive in our city.



What if god were an alien?

I have always believed that god is an alien.



What do you think will offend god?

I think that people fighting in the name of god, will offend god.



What would haunt god as a man or as a woman?

I think god is a man, because our world is all messed up. So ideally it would haunt him to clean up the mess he has created.



If there was one thing you’d want god to change, what would it be? Why?

Religion. If there is no religion, world will be a more peaceful place



Hollywood vs Bollywood: which industry would you want to be in ‘as punishment’? Why?

Bollywood. Simply because it is three hours of torture.



Which actress/actor would you want god to look like? Why?

I don’t want god to look like any actor or actress.



If you’re going to hell, who are the three people you’d want to see there? Why?

All of my best friends so that I can have a good time there.



Our Indian gods or Greek gods...Who would you pick? And which god would you want to be friends with? Why?

Indian Gods. I’d make friends with Ganesha as he is also a foodie.