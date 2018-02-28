CHENNAI: For most people, gardening is always an afterthought- something you just don’t have the time to prioritise over the millions of other things you have to get done in a day. Though many do want to try their hand at it, life just seems to get in the way. The same could be said about Lucy Ittiachen, a 78-year-old who finally gave it a try only after she returned to the country from Singapore. Currently residing near Banaswadi, she has been an ardent gardener for the past few years.

“I’ve always loved the idea of gardening and tending to a garden on my own. It was only after my husband retired and we moved back to India that I had the time to work on my passion. Till then, it was all about the children,” she says. Now that all her children have moved out with families of their own, she finally has the time to tend to her flowers and little vegetable patch. “Age does make it a little harder.

But now that I have a lot of free time, it gives me something to look forward to.” With enough time to work on her hobby, her garden now boasts of a variety of flowers and plants. “Most recently, I started growing orchids. It takes a little more patience and time than most other flowering plants, but when it blooms, it’s beautiful.” She is also working on a small vegetable patch at the back of her house. “I’ve grown small chilly shrubs and curry leaves before. But I’ve planted beans and pumpkin seeds there now. I’m waiting to see how it turns out.”

Tending to a garden is no easy task. “It takes patience and constant care. Each plant requires different amounts of water and sunlight. Some plants even need artificial support to grow,” says Lucy. Another problem she faces are pests and small rodents that constantly attack her garden. “It becomes a problem, especially when you have a vegetable patch. I try to use organic pesticides to keep them away. Neem-based products usually do the trick.”

While orchids are among her favourite flowers to grow, she has a soft spot for Anthuriums (more commonly known as Laceleaf). “Begonias and orchids are flowers that I’m really fond of. An old friend of mine from Ooty had gifted me an anthurium plant. Ever since, it has always been a constant in my garden,” she says.

Though an amateur, books on gardening are something she has little use for. “People keep gifting me such books. But they have never been of use to me. I’m more of a hands-on person. The neighbourhood I live in is also filled with a number of amateur gardeners like me. Apart from getting each other seeds whenever we travel to different places, we also give each other tips on how to look after different plants and what kind of care each flower needs,” she says.

Her advice to those looking to work on their patch of land is, “My one regret is that I didn’t start sooner - back when I had more energy to sit and work in the sun. So for those of who want to start a garden, pick up a spade and a few seeds and get going. No amount of reading will help you get what you’re looking for unless you work towards it. It takes a lot of patience. But when you see that first bud, the happiness is worth it.”

Today, people are slowly taking up gardening, even in big cities where space is always an issue, this being a trend she is happy about. “People have slowly taken to gardening, despite the space crunch. Be it in their tiny balconies or even keeping small potted plants near their windows, there has been a sudden resurgence of the craft,” she says. Citing the value of having gardens at home, she concludes, “While it does have an aesthetic element, certain plants also have beneficial qualities too. The snake plant is known to have air purifying qualities, so as the aloe vera plant, which also has added medicinal benefits.”