CHENNAI: From alphabets to miniature models of gods and goddesses, she can make it all...on a pencil! Meet Snehalatha Prithviraj who carves models and images on the lead of a pencil. As she prepares for her first workshop in the city, the young artist from Madhuranthakam shares with us details about her journey into art, inspiration and future plans.

“It was after watching the Tamil movie Naan Ee (2012) that I decided to try my hand at miniature pencil art. The intricacies involved in it is what got my attention,” she says. The 20-something artist completed her degree in fine arts at Stella Maris College in 2016. Though she had to go back to her hometown and work on small art projects after that, she aspires to make a mark in this field. “My parents are skeptical about me pursuing arts, but my brother has been my biggest support since day one. In fact, he is the one who sent me to college as well,” she says, adding that a serious inclination towards arts happened only when she was in Class 11.

Snehalatha who has done around 150 miniature pencil carvings in the last one year says that she has tried everything from alphabets in both English and Tamil, to Lord Ganesha and buildings. She now wants to experiment and do more intricate designs.“The first carving that I tried doing was nothing but a hole in the pencil. It took me a lot of time, patience, practice and pencils to perfect the art to an extent at least. I am still learning,” she says.

The carvings are done using a surgical knife. Snehalatha further adds that she uses a basic magnifying lens at the moment but wishes to get her hands on a more advanced one so as to do more intricate detailing. “The time taken to do the art usually depends on the detailing. The more intricate the design, the more time it takes. The most intricate one I did was of a Lord Ganesha which took me eight hours at a stretch.”

Snehalatha points out that the key to making a perfect piece is patience. “Even the slightest of sounds can be disturbing when you are carving. Sometimes when you are carving and suddenly look out to the road, it will seem blank and blurry” she adds. The artist who usually refers to images and models to recreate them on pencils says that she would love to do the model of the Chennai Central Railway station someday.

The workshop will be conducted on March 4 from 10 am at Alwarpet. For more details call: 9176808449