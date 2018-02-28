CHENNAI: Three days after a 34-year-old staff in a diagnostic lab at Vanuvampet near Madipakkam who was allegedly set ablaze by the proprietor of the lab, succumbed to injuries, the wife of the accused claimed on Tuesday that it was a case of suicide and that her husband and owner of the lab Raja is innocent.

Speaking to reporters, Lalitha said, “The incident happened outside the lab and it was my husband who admitted her in the hospital, his hands were also burnt trying to put out the fire.”

Her lawyer said, “The victim was first taken to the Chromepet GH where she told the staff that it was due to a gas cylinder blast. If it had been an attempt to murder, she could have pointed to Raja, who accompanied her.”