CHENNAI: Radhika Shurajit is not an unknown name in the field of classical dance. A professional performer and teacher, she has performed across the country for over 30 years and also at several international festivals in Sri Lanka, Germany, Russia, Nigeria, Iraq and Australia, among others.



One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

Street shopping in and around Mylapore.



A Chennai-based celeb or any personality whom you would like to date or go out with?

With the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman.



Three things here that can’t be found in any part of the world?

Margazhi music season, arts and crafts, and filter coffee with idli-vada-sambhar.



Three stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs?

When people complain Chennai is polluted and has heavy traffic, when people make fun of our traditional attire —veshti and pavadai dhavani, and when people say that we are conservative and old-fashioned.



Where would you take a person who is new to the city? Why?

I would like to take them for a music or dance kutcheri in the city,



What would you do to prove tp someone that you are a true Chennai vasi?

I would cook them an authentic south Indian meal.



Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Chancey illai and semma.



A Tamil movie dialogue which describes Chennai?

Perai kettale summa adhiruthu illey from Sivaji (2007).



What is the craziest thing you have ever wanted to do in the city? And where?

I have always wanted to dance in my full Bharatanatyam attire at Mount Road during peak hours of traffic.