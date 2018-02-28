Granddaughters of M K Stalin and his wife Durga, receiving the first copy of a book penned by Durga, from Kumara Rani Meena Muthaiah, the founder of Chettinad Vidyashrams, in Chennai on Tuesday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin’s wife Durga launched her book, ‘Naanum Avarum’, at a glittering event here on Tuesday evening. The book describes her family life and her longing for love as her husband Stalin remained off the reach most of the time owing to his preoccupation with the party affairs.

Founder of Chettinad Vidyashram Kumara Rani Meena Muthaiah released the first copy of the book which was received by the author’s grand-daughters Nilani Sabareesan and Dhanmaya Udhayanithi. The book is a compilation of Durga’s series that appeared in a popular Tamil magazine three years ago.

Explaining her experience of penning the memoir, she said, “It is like my first child. I felt as if I am giving birth to the first baby when I was working on the book.”

Apparently choked in emotions, she noted that her husband Stalin inspired and encouraged her to sit down to document her experience in family life.

Manushyaputhran, founder of Uyirmai Pathippagam, the publisher, said the book explains the bangs of pain the author underwent when her husband was incarcerating behind the bars during the Emergency. “It was a gruelling period in her life and she has reflected it in the book,” he pointed out.