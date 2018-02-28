CHENNAI: To mark Rare Disease Day, Voluntary Health Services along with Mediscan, recently announced the launch of a Centre for Excellence, for the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases. As a prelude to the launch, clinical services started at the centre — including medical and surgical management, rehabilitation, day care facilities, and in-patient services.

The centre is the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu to cater to the multi-organ care that persons with rare diseases require. “It’s important that comprehensive care is available in one centre, because for persons with LSD or Thalassemia and other rare diseases, there should be one team to monitor the patient,” said Prasanna Shirol, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, who was invited to speak at the event.

The centre aims to identify what supportive care for persons with rare diseases requires infrastructure. However treatment is expensive “For a child who weighs 10 kg, the treatment will cost `30 to `50 lakh a year. And of the 7,000 plus identified rare diseases, only 500 have FDI approved drugs,” said Prasanna.

Responding to this, Dr Sujatha Jagadeesh, HOD of clinical genetics, Mediscan said, “We will provide rehabilitative care and complete diagnosis first. Since so many are not treatable, care and support comes first and if treatable, then there are several organisations that come forward to fund treatment.”

Karthika R, mother of Pranav Kumar (16) has been visiting the hospital since 2005, to treat her son suffering from gaucher, a LSD. She said, “The setting up of such a centre would mean I can avail more services in just centre. Currently even though his medication is funded under Compassionate Program of India, I spent close to `2,000 a month for hospital facilities. I’m hoping it’ll reduce, because of how comprehensive this centre promises to be.”