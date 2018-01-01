CHENNAI: Most things in life happen when you least expect it. Two such things happened in his life,” says Vijay Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, referring to his 14-year-old son Manoj, a rifle shooter training for the Paralympics. We chat with Vijay, his wife Muthulakshmi and Manoj, in their 80 square foot house in Chindaripet.

Manoj during a practice session

A few days after his fifth birthday, Manoj’s life took a drastic turn. “He was playing along with his friends and he fell into a six-feet-long pit. A huge boulder fell on his back; it injured his spine and he was rushed to the hospital by his friends,” narrates Vijay.

After three months in the government hospital, Manoj was shifted to CMC Vellore, where he received rehabilitation. “I came to terms with what had happened to me and I started working towards better things. I focused on academics and counselling people like me,” shares Manoj, a class seven student at Anita Methodist Matriculation School. Today, Manoj is one of the youngest peer mentors in the city.

A couple of years ago, Manoj was introduced to rifle shooting, when he attended a camp for PwDs (Person with Disabilities). His aim was impeccable, and renowned para shooter Justin Vijay Jesudas, recognised it. “I immediately saw potential in him and took him to YMCA. He has been training there under coach Udayakumar for the last one year,” shares Justin. Since then, Manoj has participated and won silver medals in the state and zonal levels.

Currently, Manoj, along with the Ganga Trust, is looking to raise funds for a professional ‘Peep sight’ rifle that will help him with improved accuracy. “The rifle that Manoj has now is outdated. He also needs additional gear to train and perform well. It’s expensive and his parents cannot afford it,” says Justin.

Manoj’s day begins at 5 am every day and it’s all about academics and shooting. “My father drops me and picks me up every day and I couldn’t have done this without his support,” he says, looking at his father. “I earn an average of `200-`300 a day. I have stopped driving the auto frequently these days as I have to focus on taking care of my son. But, I am sure all this is going to be worthwhile,” smiles Vijay.

Manoj aims to become one of the best civil engineer-cum-rifle shooters in the country and his eyes gleam as we ask him about his future. “I know that I am young. I don’t even know what kind of a rifle I want. Thankfully my parents and my mentors know what is best for me. But, I want to become the best civil engineer and rifle shooter. I want to be ‘gethu’!” smiles the 14-year-old.