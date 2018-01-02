With several offices, schools and colleges not functioning, it was not surprising to see the Marina Beach in Chennai turn into a sea of humanity on New Year’s Day on Monday | d sampathkumar

Five killed and around 200 injured in various accidents; drunk driving behind many incidents; busy night for city police as 11 cases registered; those arrested for drunk driving made to watch awareness videos

CHENNAI: Five persons were killed in Chennai and Kancheepuram districts and around 200 people injured in various road accidents reported on the New Year’s eve. However, city police claimed there were no accidents between 10 pm and 3 am.

Paul Thillaiah (26) of Anna Nagar near Avadi was riding along with his friends Francis Alex Rajesh (22) and Simiyon (24) after attending midnight mass at a church in Pattabiram, when his bike rammed a central median. “All the three fell off the bike. The rider sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead,” said a police source.

In another accident, Ranjith Kumar (27) of Perambur had also attended the church mass along with his friend Vijayakumar (33) at Achirupakkam near Madurantakam. “Both were returning home, when their vehicle rammed a tree near Sothupakkam and they suffered injuries. However, Ranjith died on the way to the hospital, while Vijayakumar suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment,” said the police.

The third death reported was that of 22-year-old Dinesh, who was travelling in an autorickshaw, which was hit by a load van at Kasimedu. Dinesh of Velayutham Street, Thiruvottiyur, was returning home along with his two friends when a load van rammed them from behind, killing Dinesh on the spot and leaving his friends injured.

In a case of drunk driving, Roymon (29) of Nariyangadu police quarters in Egmore, who was drunk, lost control of his bike and skidded, sustaining severe head injuries. He died on the spot. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Another accident was reported from Balu Chetty Chathiram near Kancheepuram, in which Karthik (19) of Pillaiyar Palayam near Balu Chetty Chathiram was riding a bike with his friend Parthiban (22) from the same village sitting on the pillion. They were heading home, when the vehicle rammed a parapet wall and both were thrown into a pit nearby.

“In the impact, the duo fell unconscious and a few hours later, Karthik regained consciousness and tried to help Parthiban get to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries,” said a senior police officer.

A case was registered and further investigations are on. The city police have registered around 11 cases of road accident and more than 200 people have been injured in accidents reported in the city on the eve of New Year.

Police tried to make this New Year eve that of ‘zero fatal road accidents’, for which around 7,000 police personnel were deployed in various parts of the city to keep tabs on drunk drivers.In a bid to prevent fatal accidents, the people who were caught in drunk driving cases were made to watch awareness videos and counselled about the ill-effects of drunk driving and the dangers involved.

Precautions taken

Police identified accident zones in the city, including the outskirts — OMR and ECR stretches — as accident-prone and placed zig-zig barricades in those areas. They also placed LED reflectors in various places. Around 176 vehicle check points were set up and 126 ambulances stationed in the city to attend to emergency cases.

Not so memorable

● Police in Coimbatore stopped as many as 350 drunk drivers in the city and let them free only after the after-effects wore off on Sunday night

● Coimbatore City police set up 22 temporary sheds across the city and mobilised nearly 30 police teams to conduct vehicle checks

● Despite efforts taken by the police to prevent accidents on the New Year’s night, as many as 80 people met with the accidents across the district and 85 people sustained injuries

● Meanwhile, as many as eight persons seated in a disco amusement ride during the Pottalputhoor Mohideen Aandavar Kanthuri festival, on Sunday night, had a lucky escape after they were thrown into the air when the safety rail got disconnected

● According to sources, the amusement ride carnival was arranged on the side-lines of the Kanthuri festival which has been attracting hundreds of devotees from various districts. The festival began on December 19