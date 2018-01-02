CHENNAI: Choosing not to comment on the announcement of film actor Rajinikanth to take a political plunge, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said acting in films alone could not qualify one for entering into politics.Talking to reporters here on Monday on the occasion of the New Year, Vaiko said, “Anyone with a voting right can enter into politics and float a political party.” However, he replied in the negative to a question whether enacting roles in films made one qualified for entering into politics. “Acting in films cannot be determined as a qualification to take a political plunge,” he stated.

Coming down heavily on the AIADMK government in the State for its abject surrender before the Centre for pursuing projects that harm the interests of Tamil Nadu, Vaiko on Monday said his party’s alliance with the DMK would continue in the future.“We forged an alliance with the DMK for the RK Nagar by-election. I stated that the alliance was to protect the Dravidian movement, which is under attack. Stalin stated then that the alliance will long last. So, our alliance will continue,” Vaiko informed.He criticised the Tamil Nadu government for compromising the interests of the State on several fronts and also slammed the Centre saying the projects like Neutrino Observatory would harm the ecology.

Not anyone can become MGR, says Kadambur C Raju

Criticising actor-turned politician Rajinikanth on Sunday, Minister Kadambur C Raju in Thoothukudi said that many actors have ventured into politics but have vanished without any trace.The Minister attended a new-year function at government Kovilpatti District Headquarters Hospital and distributed fruits, biscuits and breads to the patients.

Speaking to reporters, Raju said, “Rajinikanth said that the system is rotten. Even the Chief Minister raised a question on this. Those who do not know the meaning of a word are trying to test the depth of the politics.”

He further said that Dravidian politics would continue to dominate State politics. “Many actors wanted to become like MGR but failed. Such antics is like a cat’s attempt to become a tiger. This is Dravidian soil and only Dravidian parties will rule this land. Other organisations have no business here,” Raju said.

Meanwhile Draviadar Vidudhalai Kazhagam (DVK) president Kolathur Mani said Rajinikanth must meet the public and clarify his political decision.