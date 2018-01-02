CHENNAI: Shyam Sundar is the curator of TEDxNapierBridge (since 2014). A resident of Chennai since birth, he is also a social worker with Make A Difference (MAD) in various roles for Education for Children in need.

If you had to describe god to a child?

The one you will never meet.

What if god was a man? What if god was a woman?

Equality please, why not a transgender?

What would your first words to god be if he/she appeared in front of you?

Do you believe in god, god?

If there was a dare/challenge you would like to give god what would it be?

Win an election in RK Nagar

If you had the power to grant one gift to god, what would it be?

Power to bring dinosaurs back to life and create real Jurassic Park.

Your most godly encounter?

Watching Life of Pi (2012) movie

What if god were an alien?

Finally I get to speak Klingon (Star Trek Language) with god.

Funniest encounter in a place of worship?

Brownie cake is the prasadham in a temple in Kancheepuram. Turns out priest owns a bakery.

A quirky habit that you have in terms of being spiritual or a god believer?

Every time I take car from the garage, a lemon

gets squeezed.

What do you think will offend god?

Many godmen have better marketing strategy, products and palaces than god does.

If you had to prepare a joke about god and also present it in front of him, what would it be?

I never said god didn’t exist, I wish god existed — (a famous actor’s quote)

(As told to Abinaya Kalyanasundaram)