CHENNAI: The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has earned Rs 1,307 crore between April and November in 2017 as against Rs 1,240 core during the same period in the previous year, registering an increase of 5.4 percent.

According to an official statement, the Chennai Division operated 1,505 special trains from April to November 2017, while 1,183 trains were operated during the same period in the previous year. The special trains included special fare trains and Suvidha trains. The fares for special trains were about 25 per cent higher than for regular superfast trains and Suvidha trains whose fares were charged on a par with those for premium trains.

“Compared to the previous year, 322 more trains were operated by the division, catering for passengers in highly congested sections such as Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli, Chennai-Kolkata, Chennai-Coimbatore and Chennai-Santragachi. Thus, empty rakes are utilised optimally,” said railway sources.

The statement also said that the Chennai Division had introduced 51 cross-sectoral services interconnecting the northeast line and the southwest line with the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS).

Additional unreserved ticketing counters have been opened at Palavanthangal, Perambur, Tambaram and Basin Bridge Junction. In addition, UTS tickets are issued from PRS counters and at Chennai Beach, Mambalam, Thirumayilai, Tiruvanmiyur, Avadi, Perambur & Arakkonam railway stations.

On the security front, as many as 306 new digital CCTV cameras have been installed in seven stations - Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Basin Bridge, Tiruvallur, Chennai Beach, Mambalam and Chennai Moore Market Complex, thus covering the entire platform and concourse area of these stations for the first time.