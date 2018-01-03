CHENNAI: Dhundoo provides the ultimate tracking solution to every enterprise’s basic monitoring system by providing intelligent data analytics that connects your assets, people and work together enabling safety and efficiency of operations. The tracking platform was established by a core team of six members and four other members from the sales and marketing team in November, 2016.

Founder and CEO, Manish Sevlani, and his team are graduates from National Institute of Technology, Warangal, discovered the demand and supply gap for efficient cloud-based telematics in the country. “Our services include live tracking, digital logbook, personalised alerts, theft prevention, driver performance, vehicle diagnostic, workforce management and better delivery.

We are operational in Hyderabad, Bhopal, Nagpur and Ahmedabad and plan to expand soon to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhopal and Bangalore,” says Manish, 27. Bootstrapping the enterprise with a seed capital of `40 lakh from friends and family, an in-house application was first presented at T-hub. Incubated at T-Hub, the startup is accelerated by NASSCOM’s 10,000 startups and mentored by NITW America’s Alumni Chapter, Dhundoo has a profit margin of about 45%.

While bringing the idea of a startup into action is a task in itself, Dhundoo has created the need for a niche market with the unique selling proposition of being Internet of Things (IOT) based, cloud based and above all, providing monetary benefits to its clients through an algorithm for root optimisation. “We provide business to business services to school buses, commercial vehicles, field force management and others. We have also provided our services to the Maharashtra government’s Ministry of Health for tracking interns who were sent to the Gadchiroli district to provide health services,” he adds.

With competitors in the fleet tracking business with big names like Tata Docomo and Northstar, convincing the clients with regard to the uniqueness and benefits of the service having limited manpower in each segment of the organisation has been a major challenge, despite which the startup secured an annual turnover of about `30 lakh.

“As an IOT cloud-based tracking platform, we want to expand pan India and catering our services internationally is also on the cards,” says Rohit Jan, handling finance and strategy, as part of the core team of Dhundoo.

