CHENNAI: Coming from a family which predominantly ran iron and steel businesses in the city, it was a learning curve for R Lakshmanaswamy when he began a construction business and later, shifted to import and export of furniture. Apart from talking about floating book shelves, bedroom units and other ‘exclusive’ furniture models in his showroom, the MD of Abhi Imports & Exports gushes about god, spirituality and hard work. Excerpts follow.

Photo: Sunish P Surendran

Why business? Did you have any other aspirations?

My family has always been into business but, we started out with iron and steel. Later, the construction business saw a huge boom and we stepped into that. I was 17 when I had my first brush with entrepreneurship. I studied in Meenambakkam Jain College. But, every day I used to go to our iron and steel showroom in the morning, take care of the first few clients and then head to college. When we stepped into the construction business, I was quite excited. In fact, that remains my passion till date. But, that side of the industry is not looking great now and I am hesitant to go back to construction. Moreover, I like what I am doing now. It’s been a decade since the inception of this business and I couldn’t be happier. (smiles)

What about the furniture industry interests you?

I think it’s the live interaction we have with the costumers that interests me. According to me, customer satisfaction and service are business partners. So, more than the turnover of the company, I focus on the customer satisfaction and prioritise it. I personally talk to the customers and make sure they have what they need.

You have furniture collections from across the globe. How often do you travel?

I am not a travel junkie but, travel has become a part of my life. Due to my job, I travel multiple times a month. Apart from foreign trips, I travel once a week for business to places like Coimbatore, Puducherry, Madurai and so on. Since work demands time, a leisure trip with family happens once or twice in a year. My daughters plan it and I go along with them. I don’t do the planning, I enjoy any place. My most favourite has been Wayanad!

How do you unwind and what’s your typical day like?

I start my day by visiting the temple. I do that without fail and then its work all the way. But, my free time is for my grandsons. It’s wonderful to spend time and play with them. I make sure I don’t miss it. I am not into movies. But, we do watch when we get time. Books were also something that interested me a lot, but I don’t get time now. In case I need a quick read, I use the internet. Things are changing, right? We have to catch up with the pace of the world.

One quality that you have imbibed from a young age?

It’s not exactly a quality, but, I am very spiritual. I visit the Ayyappan temple in Anna Nagar every day. I never miss it. Visiting temples is something that I have been doing since I was 17 and I enjoy it. Even when I travel to different cities/towns, I make sure I visit the temples there. I believe that hard work is important, at the same time I believe that there’s a supreme power that gives us the bonus by rewarding our hard work (smiles). I encourage everyone to visit a spiritual place of their choice for a few minutes every day. It will set your day and align your thought process.

Favourite spiritual place?

Tirupati. I visit at least once every month.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I would like to step into the construction business as it has been my passion. But, the market doesn’t seem very inviting. So, I want to focus on developing the furniture business. We already have exclusive collections and I would like to add more to it and work on making Chennai the epicenter of the furniture business.