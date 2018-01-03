CHENNAI: A close relative of V K Sasikala deposed before the Justice A Arumughaswamy inquiry commission looking into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday. The deposition by Krishna Priya lasted for more than four hours. She, however, declined to divulge details of questions asked during her deposition and about the documents submitted by her.

V K Sasikala’s close relative

Krishna Priya, coming out after

appearing before the

Arumughasamy panel

in the city on Tuesday |

Ashwin prasath

T T V Dhinakaran’s counsel Raja Senthoor Pandian also appeared before the commission and submitted four video clips in a pen drive. A representative of Poongundran, who had worked as secretary to Jayalalithaa, submitted before the commission the names, addresses and telephone numbers of all those who worked at the Poes Garden residence of the late leader in 2016.

Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals chief Pratap C Reddy and his daughter Preetha Reddy, who were to appear before the commission by Tuesday, have sought two weeks’ time. Sources said the commission has given them time till January 5 to appear.