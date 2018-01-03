CHENNAI: I am a curious discoverer and a confident risk taker,” says Mamtha Ramswarup, a life coach who will be conducting a session ‘Un-complicate your life’, in association with WSquare Marketplace. Having studied in Devikapuram, Tiruvannamalai, Mamtha says that it was the holistic impact of the an organisation (Cluny Matriculation), which ran a school, vocational training institute, nursing home, chapel and farming for the nuns of the convent that inspired her to do something different with her life. “My father’s illness and my incapability to influence his health despite my scientific education is one thing that triggered me to take up this particular career,” she recalls.

Having been in the field and working as a life coach for the last 17 years, Mamtha says that it is the success stories of her clients that keeps her moving forward. So what exactly is life coaching? “Life coaching and training is a support system for a person to discover one’s self and find means to figure out ways of achieving their goals in different areas of life” she points out.

In her upcoming session on ‘Un-complicate your life’, Mamtha will be including activities, discussion and coaching, which will facilitate exploration and help participants gain an insight about their own strengths they were unaware of. “It’s a way to re-discover your potential which is locked up deep down and can help in achieving things that are important — confidence, career growth, health and relationships, etc.”

Mamtha, who has done several sessions as a part of the CSR activities of her organisation and even as a part of her volunteer work with social and spiritual NGO’s, has done so in Hyderabad, Rural Anantapur, Chennai, etc. Ask her about the response from participants and she says, “Somebody came up to me and said, ‘Where were you all these years when I suffered? Your confidence in my abilities has helped me restore myself’. I do share my own personal stories with them for a better connect and understanding as well,” she explains.

Mamtha moved to the city 15 years ago and says that among the cities she has conducted her sessions in, Chennai has been more open to self-development and psychology. “There is however a need for awareness on the impact of mind on health and its recovery,” she adds.

‘Un-complicate your life’ will be conducted on Jan 6 from 10 am onwards at Adyar. For details call: 43521133