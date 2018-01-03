CHENNAI: Ramanujar Moulana is the founder of Cycling Yogis, a city-based cycling group, which has 4,500+ members. He is constantly in pursuit to document more about the history and heritage of the city and, he does it all in his cycle. Along with his group, he recently mapped 40 heritage trails and released it as a coffee table book titled, Madras, By Cycle.

What’s your Chennai connect?

I was born and raised here.

One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

Cosmopolitan character!

A Chennai-based celeb or any personality whom you would like to go out with?

If Rukmini Devi Arundale, founder, Kalakshetra, was alive today, I would have liked to spend a day with her and get to know more about how she choreographed the world famous Ramayana Dance Drama Series. And learn how to be more compassionate towards animals.

Three things here that can’t be found in any part of the world?

The MTC Bus Ticket that reaches you safely wherever you are in the crowded bus, getting prompt guidance from local people, and the December Music Season along with the sabha canteens.

Your favourite hangout spot?

Adyar Corner Juice Shop

Where would you take a person who is new to the city? Why?

Fort St.George — A visit to the oldest English Church east of Suez, the Fort Museum, mighty and spectacular buildings, majestic gates, good eateries catering to the employees...it’s where the city originated from.

What would you do to prove someone that you are a true Chennai vasi?

Take them on ‘Tour of Chennai’

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Thala and Cycle Gap’la

A Tamil song which describes Chennai ?

Madras Nalla Madras from the film Anubavi Raja Anubavi (1967)

What is the craziest thing you’ve ever wanted to do in the city? And where?

Organise re-enactment of ‘Siege of Madras’ which took place in 1759 at the precise locations where it occurred.

If you would like to install another statue in Marina beach, what or who would it be about?

Chandrababu, the famous Tamil actor-comedian

If you had to pick one spot to cycle to, in the city, which place comes to your mind first?

Mount Road Dargah located on the banks of Cooum River