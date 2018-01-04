CHENNAI: Real estate developers said they are planning to increase cost of flats due to rise in input costs.

While sand costs Rs 135 per cubic foot these days, cement, earlier priced at Rs 270 per bag, is now Rs 330. So the cost of construction per square feet due to cement alone has increased by Rs 30.

Even the price of steel has gone up from Rs 34,000 per ton to Rs 47,000. This has pushed the cost of construction by Rs 60 per square foot. “Currently, the construction cost of stilt-plus four floors of building is Rs 2,800 per square foot. This will go up by another Rs 400,” said S Sridharan, vice-president of CREDAI Chennai chapter.

Krishn said that the inventory of unsold flats has come down drastically in the last two years as there were no new launches during the period.

“We expect that in the next six months, demand will be more than supply,” Krishn predicted. He said developers have been asking the State government to allow import of sand to arrest the rising cost of sand prices. But till now no decision has been taken, he said, adding that the cost of M-sand has more than doubled and as such, it is also not viable.

Krishn said the real estate sector had been hit as the Goods Service Tax was implemented on cost of land. This has affected the builders as those wanting to build in upmarket localities will have to face huge costs.

Factfile Sand

6 months ago: K35 per cubic ft

Current rate: K135 per cubic ft

Increase: K100

Impact on construction cost: K200 per square ft

Cement

6months ago: K270 per bag

Current rate: K330 per bag

Increase: K60

Impact on construction cost:

K30 per square ft

Steel

6months ago: K34,000 per tonne

Current rate: K47,000 per tonne

Increase: K13,000

Impact on construction cost: K60 per sq ft

Ceramic tiles, electrical

material and other costs:

K110 per square ft

Total rise in cost of construction: K400