CHENNAI: A section of Metropolitan Transport corporation (MTC) workers went on flash strike at several places in Chennai this evening leaving passengers stranded on the roads.

Many of the roads were filled with traffic as the buses were parked on the roadsides near by bus depots and people were forced to take private transport.

Similar situation is prevailing in various cities and towns in Tamil Nadu as buses were taken to the bus depots and passengers were told to get down since the bus would not be operated.

The sudden strike came at the end of a day-long talks between trade unions of the public transport corporations and the state government over various demands of the workers. Transport Minister MR

Vijayabhaskar was chairing the meeting at Chrompet MTC depot in which leaders of 45 trade unions were taking part.

The trade unions had been demanding to increase the wages for 2.57 multiplication factor, while the government allegedly offered to rise it to 2.41 multiplication factor. The trade union members strongly

opposed it, said trade union members who attended the meeting.

As the meeting continued without any conclusive for more than six hours, a section of MTC bus drivers and workers went on flash strike. They stopped bus operation at Koyambedu, Thiruvanmiyur, Anna Nagar,

Thirumanaglam, Guindy and Besant Nagar.

The flash strike put thousands of commuters in hardship, particularly while people who returned from their offices could not return to their homes. The metro train services between Thirumangalam and Little mount

run with fully loaded passengers from evening.

"As the buses not operated at Anna Nagar and Mugappair, i chose to travel by Metro train from Thirumangalam to Guidny," Sathya, a social worker told Express.

The workers demanded that wage revision agreement between government and transport workers should have been signed before 1st September 2016. They urged the minister seek more funds from the government to compensate the arrears.