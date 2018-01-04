CHENNAI: Thanking the voters of RK Nagar constituency for having elected him to the Assembly, T T V Dhinakaran on Wednesday assured the people that he would fulfil all his electoral promises, including construction of 57,000 houses for the needy and provision for protected drinking water for all, among others.

While in the MLA office, Dhinakaran wrote to the Metro Water chief about the drinking water issues plaguing some parts of RK Nagar and urged him to set them right. Later, he moved to different parts of the constituency.

Addressing the people, Dhinakaran said the just concluded by-election was historic, attracting the attention of the entire country.

Promising that he would work hard as MLA for the development of RK Nagar the same way as he did for Periyakulam Parliamentary constituency two decades ago as an MP, he said his electoral victory had indeed rattled the AIADMK leaders.