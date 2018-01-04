CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Registrar-General not to implement his circular dated December 29 last, relating to filing of vakalats/memos of appearance, till March 31.

Among other things, the circular stipulated that the vakalats need to be filed along with the identity card of the advocate on record. The attesting advocates too need to file proof of identity cards, in addition to residential addresses. It is optional for them to furnish the office addresses, it added.

The Second Bench of Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and R M T Teekaa Raman gave the interim relief. The executive circular followed an interim judicial order pronounced by Justice S Vaidyanathan, while entertaining a criminal original petition on December 22 last.

The petitioners who challenged the circular are the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA), by its chief G Mohanakrishnan, Madras Bar Association, by its president Vijay Narayan, also the Advocate-General, and another senior advocate.

They contended that the circular was without jurisdiction and contrary to law. It is illegal and will cause grave hardship and prejudice to the legal practitioners and the litigant public. The circular, which was based on the December 22 judicial order, encroached upon the legislative powers of constitutional bodies and is a nullity. It is tainted with grave errors of jurisdiction.

The single judge, sitting on the judicial side and exercising the statutory powers under the CrPC, had no power or jurisdiction to issue such directions. In any case, the same can only be treated as guidelines that are directory and not mandatory in nature.

The measures sought to be introduced and implemented to prevent frauds and malpractices so that the constitutional and statutory rights of the citizens, particularly those arrested and detained or facing imminent threat of arrest, including the rights under Articles 21, 22 and 14 of the Constitution, are not affected, they contended. Their interim prayer is to stay the operation of the circular.

