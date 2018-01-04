CHENNAI: Dr Sudha Seshayyan, a government doctor who carried out the embalming procedure to preserve former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s body, deposed before the inquiry commission looking into the death of the late leader on Wednesday.

Dr Sudha Seshayyan, vice-principal of Madras Medical College, appeared before retired judge A Arumughaswamy, who is heading the commission. Later, she told mediapersons that she had given a detailed account of how embalming procedure was done on Jayalalithaa’s body. The 15-to-20 minute procedure was to prevent the body from decomposing.

Meanwhile, the counsel for Apollo Hospitals chief Dr Pratap C Reddy and his daughter Preetha Reddy appeared before the commission and sought more time to file their responses. The commission has granted them time till January 12.

Apollo chief gets time

