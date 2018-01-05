CHENNAI: The Chennai revenue district has been expanded by merging 67 revenue villages carved out from the surrounding districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, matching the area falling under the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the expanded Chennai revenue district at a function here on Thursday. The expanded Chennai district will have three revenue divisions - North Chennai, Central Chennai and South Chennai.

With headquarters at Tondiarpet, North Chennai revenue division will have five taluks — Tiruvottriyur, Tondiarpet, Madhavaram, Perambur and Purasawalkam - with 32 revenue villages, while Central Chennai will have six taluks — Ambattur, Ayanavaram, Aminjikarai, Maduravoyal, Mambalam and Egmore - with 47 revenue villages. The revenue division will have its headquarters at Ambattur.

The South Chennai revenue division, headquartered in Guindy, will have Guindy, Mylapore, Velachery, Alandur and Sholinganallur taluks and 43 revenue villages, according to an official release.

The expansion will help people avail themselves of the benefits of the government schemes without much hassle.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the online availability of 24.11 lakh computerised field map book (FMB) belonging to 43 taluks in 21 districts. The public can download the FMB through e-service application. Land documents belonging to 286 taluks have already been made available online.

Of a total of 55.33 lakh FMBs, 54.12 lakh have been computerised so far. Handlooms and Textiles Minister O S Manian, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R B Udhayakumar and Chief Secretary in-charge K Shanmugam were present.

Secure release of 84 men, 159 boats from SRI Lanka: cm to pm

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the immediate release of 84 fishermen and 159 fishing boats, including 13 fishermen and two boats apprehended on Thursday, from Sri Lankan custody. Thanking Modi for securing the release of 79 fishermen from Sri Lankan custody recently, the Chief Minister, in his letter to the Prime Minister, said unfortunately the Lankan Navy had apprehended 13 fishermen in two boats in the early hours of Thursday.

Palaniswami sought the personal intervention of Modi to take up the issue of arrest of fishermen in their traditional waters with the highest authorities in the island government. The apprehended fishermen set sail from various fishing bases in Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts to eke out a livelihood, the Chief Minister said and added that the fishermen who were apprehended since November last year were still in Lankan jails and their families were poverty-stricken. On the other hand, despite the continued persuasion by Tamil Nadu government, the boats and fishing gear confiscated by Sri Lanka were deteriorating due to prolonged exposure to inclement weather and lack of maintenance.