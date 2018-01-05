CHENNAI: The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Thursday lifted prohibitory order on a building that earlier housed the office of JJ TV in Poes Garden, but a few rooms in the inner chambers of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence Veda Nilayam in the area continued to be under the department scanner.

A department official told Express that prohibitory order was lifted on the building that earlier housed the JJ TV office.

The order was issued against the building along with several others, when the department launched a massive search covering more than 180 places owned by relatives and aides of V K Sasikala and ousted AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on November 9.

The official said the order is being lifted in phases, but did not give details on when it will be lifted against the rooms earlier used by Sasikala. Interestingly, the department’s act comes when the State is planning to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial. The State government has started assessing the property and has even requested the I-T Department to lift the prohibitory order on Jayalalithaa’s residence.

A prohibitory order is imposed when it is not practicable to seize any books of accounts or other documents, money, bullion, jewellery or other articles or things. The order is served on the person in possession of the valuables or documents and that person is directed not to part or deal with it.

The searches against the premises belonging to aides and relatives of Dhinakaran and Sasikala had revealed the alleged initial concealment of `1,430 crore tax as well as vital clues pertaining to shell companies linked to Sasikala, her close relatives and aides from her chambers in Poes Garden.