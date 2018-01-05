CHENNAI: Breaking his enigmatic silence on the RK Nagar by-election, actor and wannabe politician Kamal Haasan has launched a scathing attack on T T V Dhinakaran who won the bypoll amidst charges of voter bribing.

In his weekly column in Tamil weekly Ananda Vikatan, the actor said, “The RK Nagar by-election is the biggest blot on the Indian democracy. It cannot be merely termed as corruption. It is beyond that. What had happened there is a crime committed with the connivance of the people.”

The actor charged that both ruling party and independent candidate had fixed their own price for the votes. The RK Nagar voters had ruined themselves by pressing the poll button to elect the independent who had fixed a higher price for their heads, he added.

Kamal wondered at the praises heaped on Dhinakaran by intellectuals and mediapersons, who said a courageous personality had been found at long last to protect the people. “I can’t really understand at which point a biggest insult has become an occasion for celebration,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has backtracked to the colonial rule of the British now, the actor said and chided the RK Nagar voters for receiving `20 tokens for votes. “It is akin to begging...that too akin to receiving alms from a thief. I know your poverty has moved you to that point. If you want to do away with poverty, the honest vote is the tool. I hope you will realise this truth soon.”

Regarding his silence in the recent past, the actor said, “What is there to speak about the recent happenings in Tamil Nadu? We can paraphrase poetry. How can we paraphrase the blots. That is why I stopped expressing views. My hands are desperate to tweet, to express my feelings. But the words uttered in anger will attract many explanations.

So, I have restrained myself.” Stating that he was of late more particular about completing the works relating to film industry at the earliest, Kamal said, “Many in the US are terming my decision to enter politics after completing the film works as a big sorrow. They are trying to divert my mind to film industry again by heaping praises on me. They list the big offers in the film industry in the US and request me to come there. “

The actor said in the present scenario in Tamil Nadu, it was time for everyone to enter politics. “We have to awaken the people and even if I fail in that effort, it will be indeed a victory because that will be first move in that direction,” he added.

An insult to voters, TTV responds

Responding to the charges of Kamal Haasan, Dhinakaran said the actor has insulted the people of RK Nagar. “If money distribution had an impact, the ruling party’s candidate should have won the by-election. If Kamal Haasan was so keen on this by-election, he should have contested. I think his remarks are not befitting his stature,” Dhinakaran said. Reacting to Kamal’s views, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “The charge levelled by Kamal Haasan was baseless. We have faith in the people. We sought votes only on the basis of the welfare schemes implemented by our government. It shows his malicious intention towards the AIADMK.”