CHENNAI: A total of Rs 19,000 crore worth investment projects, for which Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the global investors meet in 2015, were pending with the Revenue and the Public Works Departments for approval, according to official sources.

Sources in the Industries department told The New Indian Express that of these Rs 19,000 crore worth projects, a total of Rs 5,500 crore worth investment projects are pending with the PWD. These include a Rs 550-crore expansion of Amway in Nilakottai, where the company has a manufacturing plant opened in December 2015. The project was hit as the PWD nod is required to re-route a canal in the area.

Another major project pending is auto major Mahindra Ltd’s proposal to invest Rs 4,000 crore for setting up a large manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu which would roll out the company’s future models. The project has been hit by alienating water course poromboke lands to Sipcot at Cheyyar. It is learnt that Sipcot has identified 22 acres of land for exchange with the PWD.

Similarly, the Rs 500-crore Sojitz Motherson Industrial Park being set up by Sojitz Corp in collaboration with the Motherson Group, India’s largest maker of automobile parts, in Singavadivakkam and Mummalpattu villages in Kancheepuram district has been delayed over PWD clearance for withdrawal of

1 MLD water from the Palar river.

However, it is the Revenue Department which is facing the challenge to clear more than Rs 13,000 crore worth projects. Some of the issues being faced by the department are land acquisition and transfer of Bhoomidhan land.

The Rs 3,000-crore worth CODISSIA industrial park proposed in Mopperipalayam and Kallapalayam villages in Coimbatore has been hit as the site comes under the Bhoomidhan land. It is learnt that the Bhoomidhan Board would decide on it. Taiwan-based Delta Electronics was to invest Rs 4,000 crore in setting up a power manufacturing plant and product development centre in India which could generate 5,000 jobs but then the State Industries Department officials said that they were yet to get the proposal. It seems the project was to come up on 120 acres of land. Sources said that 60 acres of land had been handed over and another 60 acres is yet to be allotted.

Similarly, the Rs 4,500-crore project of MRF in Perambalur to manufacture truck and car tyres has been hit over issues pertaining to ‘Vaari’ land. Other projects delayed include the Rs 900-crore Embassy Logistics Park in Sriperumbudur and Rs 270-crore TCI logistics park in Kiloy and Ulanthai village in Kancheepuram district over land issues.

The global investors meet in 2015 attracted a total of 98 projects worth Rs 2.42 lakh crore investments. Of these 61 are under implementation and the committed investment is worth Rs 62,738 crore. However, the actual investment realised is Rs 32,702 crore.

Projects pending

PWD

1. Amway Expansion

Location: Nilakottai

Investment: `550 cr

Clearance: Re-routing of canal. PWD approval required

2. Mahindra & Mahindra

Location: Cheyyar and Marimalai Nagar

Investment: `4,000 cr

Clearance required: Alienating water course poromboke land

3. Sojith Motherson Industrial Park

Location: Kancheepuram district

Clearance required: PWD approval for withdrawal of 1 MLD water from Palar river

Revenue dept

1. Codissa Industrial Park

Location: Mopperipa-layam and Kallapa-layam villages in Coimbatore

Investment: `3,000 cr

Issue: Exchange of Bhoomidhan land

2. MRF

Location: Perambalur

Investment: `4,500 cr

Issue: Transfer of ‘Vaari’ land

3. TCI Logistic Park

Location: Kiloy and Ulanthai Village, Kancheepuram

Investment: `270 cr

Issue: Denotification of ‘cherinatham’ land

4. TVS Motors

Location: Hosur

Cost: `350 cr

Issue: Exchange of Meikkal Poromboke land

5.Delta Electronics Taiwan

Location: Gurubarapalli in Krishnagiri

Investment: `4,000 cr

Issue: Land

6.Embassy Logistics Park

Location: Sriperum-budur

Cost: `900 cr

Issue: Exchange of Anadheenam land