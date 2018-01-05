CHENNAI: Training since the age of seven, sisters Bhoomija and Supraja have carved a niche for themselves in Bharatantayam. Training under the great guru MR Krishna Murthy, a direct disciple of the legendary Rukmini Devi Arundale, Kalakshetra, has not only moulded them into fine dancers but also imbibed life skills in them, they claim. Balancing academics and dance, they have excelled in academics too – Bhoomija is currently doing her masters in mechanical and aerospace engineering in USA, while Supraja has begun her masters in molecular life sciences in Germany. We catch up with the prodigious siblings before their duet performance today at the Kartik Fine Arts for its’ 43rd Arts Festival.

Training under MR Krishnamurthy must have been a wonderful experience. Was he a strict or easy guru?

Bhoomija: Kittu sir’s motto has been to pass on the Kalakshetra bani in its pure form. So, during class, he would take us to task — be it adavus, a posture or abhinaya, he wouldn’t let us go till we got it right. A true perfectionist indeed!

Supraja: But outside class, he is gentle — like our grandfather. After classes, I’d sit in front of Kittu sir and we’d share fruits I brought from home, while he’d narrate mythological stories. He’d talk to us about our studies and how we must help our parents with household chores etc.

You’ve both performed solo, duet and even as part of a group. Which do you enjoy the most and why?

Bhoomija: Solo performances are relatively easier as it requires minimal coordination and you are the king on stage. Each of us has our own spiritual experience when dancing solo. Group performances are lively and nice to watch though at times one has to practice at everyone’s convenience and if the level of dance varies, it is obvious on stage.

Duet requires us to coordinate with each other, which has now slightly become harder due to different time zones. The day we get a show, turns into a parliament session, as we keep on debating on what items to perform, what to wear, and who gets to perform which character in the dance piece etc! We love choreographing the Sancharis together and are able to have thematic presentations as a duet. On stage, the vibes are totally different and we enjoy each other’s presence and are able to predict each other’s thoughts with ease — our on stage chemistry is effortless as we are sisters.

How has the journey from a dancer to a choreographer and teacher been?

It has been a long but beautiful journey, starting as kids with paavadais learning ‘thaiyya-thai’ to today giving you an interview! In our opinion, art should not be withheld but shared unconditionally. Choreography is a creative process, unique to every individual and we both are blessed to be capable of choreographing duet, solo and group pieces. We both have done nattuvangam and trained students at our dance school. Our dream is to start our own dance school together.

Can you both recall your first ever stage performance?

We remember dancing kolatam and kummi wearing shiny paavadais in our early years. Our first duet show was in 2011 and both of our excitement overshadowed our abhinaya on stage! It was memorable as our entire family was watching us on stage for the very first time.

Bhoomija, living in the US, do you still perform there?

I moved to Cleveland, Ohio, post marriage and I was lucky to win a prize in the prestigious Cleveland Tyagaraja Aradhana Dance competition 2016 Senior Bharatanatyam category. I perform at temples and sanghas there and am a nattuvanar for other performers. Classical dance and music are highly valued in the US especially in my city. Students coordinate with their gurus in India over Skype, come to Chennai twice a year to learn, practice and perform in India and back home.

Supraja, you pursue drama as well. Does dance knowledge come in handy in acting?

From being a part of the college theatre group, I have played lead roles with professional theatre companies such as Natyadarna, dramas directed by Maltesh, etc. I also won the ‘best performer of the team’ award from Rangashree Kalaa Samsthe for the lead role in the Kannada play Santyag Ninthaana Kabeera. I am into film making and have been a part of movies like March 22 and a short film Ammu and Acchu. I have worked as an actor, assistant director and a dubbing artiste.

Theatre requires one to be relaxed and flexible. Dance has made me theatre ready. Also, expressions or abhinaya in dance has helped me to emote as a theatre artist, which is why I play the lead roles in plays such as Badam Rani Choupat Ghulam, Siddhathe, Saddhu Vicharne Nadita Ide, and many more.

What are your favourite memories of Chennai?

We were both born in Chennai. Our mother is from here and she was a dancer herself! Paati, beaches and Kalakshetra are three things pulling us back here every year.

How does it feel to come here during the Margazhi season?

Marghazhi season for us is filled with Tiruppavai recitations by our amma and appa early mornings, a trip to Chennai to visit our paati and cousins, numerous Kovil visits and of course, the endless choices of music and dance kutcheries to absorb! We began performing in 2014 Marghazhi season at Parthasarathy Sabha and have been dancing in Chennai and Bengaluru since then!

Most memorable performance?

Bhoomija

Our Doordarshan recording two years ago and Naadaneerajanam at Tirupati. It was a divine experience, dancing outside the main temple!

Supraja

At Parthasarthy Sabha (2014) with the music ensemble from Kalakshetra. We grew up watching them perform in Bengaluru and it was a dream-come-true to work with them.

If not Bharatanatyam, which dance form?

Bhoomija: Ballet and Odissi

Supraja: Kathakali and Ballet too

If you can choreograph for movies, who would you like to work with?

Directors: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shankar, Prabhu Deva

Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay, Vikram, Suriya, Tiger Shroff

Bhoomija and Supraja will perform Athai’s Naatakuranji varnam along with a few more Kalakshetra compositions today at the Narada Gana Sabha

mini hall at 7.30 pm. For details call: 24993201