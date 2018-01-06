CHENNAI: They walked, instead of waiting in crowded bus-stops. Stranded on the roads with no bus showing up, Chennaiites did their best to tide over the crisis in their own ways possible. Only about one-fourth of the total 3,200 MTC buses plied on city roads on Friday, leading to a suspicion whether the members of Anna Thozhilalar Peravai (ATP), affiliated to the ruling AIADMK, also chose not to operate buses.

In depots such as Thiruvanmiyur, Tambaram, Chromepet, Avadi, Ayanavaram, Perambur, Parry’s and Besant Nagar, 90 per cent of buses remained inoperative. At the ICF terminus, all 15 buses that usually run between ICF and Thiruvanmiyur/Besant Nagar did not ply.

Office-bearers of the ATP told Express that about 90 per cent of transport workers pay annual subscription to the ATP to maintain cordial relationship with the transport administration. “It does not mean that workers are associated with the union. More than 50 per cent of ATP union transport workers also participated in strike,” said an office-bearer of MTC association.

Two-wheelers to their rescue

Those who had motorcycles managed to reach offices and colleges. But for someone like S Kumaran, he could only depend on compassion of other motorists. Hitchhiking was indeed a common sight in the city on Friday.

“My native is Madurai. I never thought I would need my two-wheeler here. Now I am left on the road, hitchhiking,” said Kumaran S, a software engineer in a private firm in Porur, who was stranded in Guindy.

Ditching autos for share rides

Even as the autorickshaws were expected to make a quick buck, most of the people chose the much cheaper share-autos and private buses operated along MTC routes. “I thought I could make good money today. But to my surprise, I drove empty from Sholinganallur to Adyar,” said Jaseem M, an auto driver who was seen waiting at the Adyar bus depot since 7 am.

The roads were crowded with share-autos charging `10 to `20 more than usual. “People choose us because they think it is better to spend a little extra cash than to give away everything for an auto ride,” said Richard Kumar K, a share auto driver on Besant Nagar-Guindy route. Many auto drivers alleged that the share auto drivers were trespassing into their routes in Besant Nagar and got into a tussle with them. “We could have had proper income if the MTC buses were plying. Now they are taking advantage of the situation and entering our zone too,” lamented the auto drivers of the Mylapore Temple auto stand.

Private buses save the day

It was a jackpot for many private travel companies that operated their buses on the MTC bus routes by charging the usual MTC fares. Sheets of paper mentioning the route number were stuck on the private buses and they came as a saving grace for the passengers. “The vehicle is free till 7 pm. So I thought I can drive along the 19B route from Saidapet to Kelambakkam,” said a bus driver. A few software firms offered their buses. Many said cab services like Ola and Uber charged normal fare, unlike on Thursday.

Suburban, Metro jam-packed

Many passengers were stranded in railway stations. To help them, the railways had added an extra service after 10 pm from Tambaram to Beach and back. “On Thursday alone, almost two lakh people travelled in the extra service,” said a railway official.

Until 6 pm on Friday, there was 30% increase in tickets sold in the suburban trains, confirmed railway sources. “Suburban train services were able to take the extra load of passengers from the bus services. If necessary, we will lend extra services on Saturday,” said the railway official.

Metro trains saw high number of travellers. About 20,000 commuters travelled on Thursday, almost 5,000 higher than the usual numbers. On Friday, about 30,000 people used Metro trains, said officials. This was against the usual 10,000 to 15,000.

On the road, but still on the move

Passengers looked for options easy on their pocket as buses kept off

30,000 people used Metro trains on Friday. This is against the usual ridership of 10,000 to 15,000. About 20,000 commuters travelled on Thursday, almost 5,000 higher than the usual numbers

Rs 20 more charged by share autos, which swarmed the city road. People chose them because they thought it was better to spend a little extra cash than to give away everything for an auto ride

Gruelling day

Many school children and college students had no other option than to travel, hanging on footboards

A student of MGR Janaki Arts College in RA Puram said she ended up paying `200 to reach home in

Mylapore from Nungambakkam

Anticipating violence against buses plying on roads, police protection was increased in key areas

But drivers, mostly from the ATP, attacked. Eighteen buses, including 6 in Chennai, 4 in Vellore, and one each in Dharmapuri, Erode, Tiruchy, Nagai and Madurai were damaged