CHENNAI: As part of the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival, a traditional pulli kolam competition was held on Saturday.

What began as a two-day kolam contest on North Mada Street in 2001, has grown into a popular event as winners of Saturday’s kolam contest included participants from Tambaram, Marupakkam, Chromepet and Nanganallur.

More than 100 contestants were given 45 minutes to draw their favourite kolam patterns on a 4ft by 4ft space, using white kolam powder or rice flour. While many stuck to creating classic floral designs from dots, others went a notch higher to create sophisticated patterns, impressing judges with their skill and speed.

Among the participants, comprising mostly married women, was also a Japanese family who tried their best at creating a rather unconventional pulli kolam.