CHENNAI: Baldev Raj, a distinguished scientist and a former director of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at Kalpakkam, passed away on Saturday. He had served at Kalpakkam facility from May 2004 to April 2011.

He was the director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bengaluru. The institute said Raj passed away in Pune. Born on April 9, 1947, in Jammu and Kashmir, he served the Department of Atomic Energy for 42 years till 2011.

His contributions to science policy and science diplomacy were recognised worldwide. He had been honoured with Homi Bhabha Gold Medal, H K Firodia Award, Om Prakash Bhasin Award, National Metallurgist Award, Lifetime Achievement Award of Indian Nuclear Society, Distinguished Material Scientist Award, Distinguished Alumni of Indian Institute of Science, and honorary fellowship of many scientific, engineering and professional bodies.

He was also the only Indian to be president of the international committee on non-destructive testing and president of the International Institute of Welding (2011-2014). He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.