CHENNAI: Organising cricket matches has gripped judges of the Madras High Court too. A 20-over cricket match between judges and lawyers will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Chepauk on Sunday.

The match will commence at 9 am. Both sides have been practising for the past week. Chief Justice Indira Banerjee will be the non-performing captain for the 16-member judges team and Advocate-General Vijay Narayan, the non-playing captain for the 16-member advocates’ team. As many as 14 players from each side will play, instead of the regular players of 11.

The judges team will comprise S Manikumar, N Kirubakaran, M Venugopal, Abdul Quddhose, MM Sundresh, S Vaidyanathan, MS Ramesh, CV Karthikeyan, G Jayachandran, M Dhandapani, V Bharathidasan, N Sathish Kumar, Rajiv Shakdher, M Govindaraj, D Krishnakumar and Pushpa Sathyanarayana.

Additional Advocate-General C Manishankar, Advocates Association president G Mohana Krishnan and senior advocates ARL Sundresan, R Raghavachari, PS Raman and Arvind Subramanian and advocates VT Balaji, TN Rajagopalan, G Thilagavathi, Venkatesan, V Ramesh. K Hariharan. MS Krishnan, CA Thiyagarajan, S Parthasarathy and Karthikeyan will constitute the advocates team.

The entry is free for all.