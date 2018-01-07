CHENNAI: C Nallasami, founder of Toddy Movement, which has been fighting for lifting the ban on toddy extraction in Tamil Nadu for a long time, wonders why so many restrictions are in place for extracting Neera, a totally non-alcoholic, health drink. Besides, he asks why the government has not allowed extraction of Neera from palm trees and date trees.

“At a time when globalisation of trade is the order of the day, if so many restrictions are put forth for Neera, how can the unemployed youth make use of it? If youth are given the opportunity to enter this business without restrictions, Tamil Nadu can earn huge foreign exchange. So, to make this initiative a success, government should remove the bottlenecks,” Nallasami says.

Talking to Express, he said “Another significant aspect is that Neera extraction is a green industry which requires no power connection. It will not pollute the environment. Why all the political parties including opposition parties are silent about the lacunae in the rules framed for extraction of Neera? Individual farmers cannot extract Neera. Those who wish to extract Neera should join a coconut producers’ company and become a member. Licence is needed and all these rules will put coconut growers to great hardship,” he said.

“The government should allow extraction of Neera by individuals and grant them permission to sell it too, as this is the practice in many of the States of India,” he added.