CHENNAI: Despite strong warning from the government and the Madras High Court to drop their indefinite strike, transport union workers continued their agitation across the State for the third day on Saturday even as Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar warned that departmental action would be taken if they fail to report for duty by Sunday.

Transport department officials indicated that notices would be sent to the striking employees if they don’t turn up for work. They also claimed more government buses were on the road on Saturday - as much as 66.49% as compared to 30% on Friday.

On the flip side, Central trade unions - Labour Progressive Federation, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and four other trade unions - declared their solidarity with the striking employees. They will stage demonstrations in all State transport undertaking headquarters from Monday.

Talking to mediapersons at Karur, the transport minister said many employees had returned to duty on Saturday and expressed confidence that the rest would be back by Sunday. “If they fail to do so, as per the law, departmental action will be initiated against them.” He said temporary conductors and drivers were being hired to plug the current manpower gap.

Madurai IT grad turns bus driver, does it ‘as a service’

Madurai: Among the more-than 100 people who showed up at TNSTC offices and depots in Madurai to work as temporary drivers was an IT graduate, V Muthupandi (27), who runs an event management company. “I approached the authorities on Thursday to volun-teer, but the provision was not available then,” he said. Upon hearing that the govt ordered hiring of temporary drivers on Saturday, he went to Ellis Nagar depot. “The authorities allocated a bus to me and I drove on more than eight routes... They said `430 would be given per day, but I don’t want any wages. I am doing it as a service” - vignesh v