CHENNAI: What is police punishment for bragging in social media about how you put cops on tenterhooks by your act? It is an apology in front of a camera so that police could circulate that also in social media. The Facebook video of N Peter, 22, of Friday bragging of pulling away a police barricade along the roads, went viral. It was the turn of police on Sunday to share a video which showed the youth profusely apologising for his misadventure.

“We only recorded and released it,” a senior police officer candidly told Express when asked who shot the video. The legality of this aside, police officers apparently believe circulating such videos deters other youth from such acts. Last October too, when videos of college students wielding sickles in a suburban train went viral, subsequent videos of the arrested students confessing their guilt emerged on social media.

In contrast to his Friday video, Peter was even using chaste Tamil words in the police footage on Sunday.

A police press release said a total of five persons, including Peter, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the incident of a group of youth who dragged police barricades on New Year eve and posted a video of it in social media.