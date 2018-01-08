CHENNAI: As we remove our footwear, yank the glass door and enter the legendary ‘DS Aiyyelu Dance Dresses’ on a quaint street in Nadanam, we cannot ignore but ruminate about the myriad of dancers and performers who have walked through the very same doors for decades. After the demise of the master craftsman DS Aiyyelu, who made the tailoring of dance costumes a seamless fine art, his son VJ Sivakumar has now taken over the business and is spearheading the world of ‘fine cuts’.

It began when Aiyyelu joined the Gemini studios in the early 40s as an assistant ‘kaaja’ boy to costume maker Ambedkar Ramamoorthy. But, a few years later, due to the retrenchment at Gemini, Aiyyelu had to leave the studio. “His mentor Ambedkar gave him a job in his own costume shop, where he learnt to make dance costumes. He also became the personal costumer to actor Vyjayanthimala,” shares Sivakumar, who joined Aiyyelu in 1996.

Once the actor-cum-danseuse settled down in the city, Aiyyelu went on to set up shop on Bharathidasan Road. Forty years later, he shifted it to its current location in Nandanam. “My father was a perfectionist. He was among the very few who wouldn’t hesitate to un-stitch the whole costume again to make corrections, even if it was a minor one. This earned him respect and attention from performers across the country,” he explains.

The shop has catered to the creme-de-la-creme of dancers in the country including Vyjayanthimala Bali, Padma Subramanyam, Alarmel Valli, Shobana, and others. “My father never treated me like his son or give me special privileges. I was always his student,” he smiles.

From sweeping the 150 square feet store, stitching kaaja buttons, ironing clothes to finally moving to the main part — stitching pajamas, learning was an organic process for Sivakumar. “I vividly remember the store. It was a small yet well-furnished space. In the top room, there were three machines. My father’s workspace was down and there was a dressing room right behind him,” recalls Sivakumar.

The mechanical buzzing sound of the sewing machines from the workshop is proof that the shop is never short on orders. “We get a minimum of 250-300 orders a month. And during Margazhi season, our hands are full. So, we prepare ourselves in advance, so that we have time to cater to both new customers and for the regulars who have been part of the Aiyyelu family for several decades. Apart from India, we also get orders from Canada, UK, Singapore and the US. So, we pretty much have a tight ship running here!” he declares.

Ask him about how he keeps up with the times he says: “People know Aiyyelu for its designs and right fit. But, I want to keep the shop at par with current trends, and what the dancers need. . Instead of replicating a specific costume style that’s already in vogue or out of it, we customise it and make it unique,” says Sivakumar who travels to the US every year to the collect orders. “It’s like a tour across the US. I go there and take orders from people who cannot come to India. Our foreign clientele is extremely strong.”

What started as a humble workshop has now grown manifold. In fact, a branch of the shop has opened its shutters in Singapore, and another will soon open in the US and Canada. “We have also started providing a package service for doing photoshoots, brochure and invite-making,” he adds.

From delivering the dance costumes during rush hour at airports, railway stations and greenrooms to interacting with clients through their website, the costume makers at Aiyyelu have grown over the years. But, Sivakumar says that they’ll always stick to their roots. “Our customers have grown, the shop has also been integrated with the latest technological developments but it boils down to what my father started with — his love for the art. That is our main motto and perfection will be king,” he adds.