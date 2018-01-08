CHENNAI: The Kapaleeswara temple, built in the 7th century CE, is breathtaking for varied reasons, one of which is its Dravidian architectural grandeur. What is you could see the layout of ‘Kapali’ temple from every view possible? T Surender, founder, Creative Kids Academy and a self-taught miniature artist, has created a miniature of the ancient temple in a span of 15 days.

“I have been running this academy since 2005 and my only aim has been to let kids get as creative as possible,” shares the artist who began making miniature structures since 2007.Narrating his journey from being a marketing executive to becoming an artist, he shares, “I am a first generation artist. I was always drawn towards anything that was creative. Even during my stint in the marketing business, I was constantly doing spot sketching and painting. The neighbourhood children also used to learn art from me. That’s when the idea of setting up an academy came to me.”

Two years after the academy was established, Surender stepped into making miniature structures. “I began experimenting with different materials. I also took help from engineers and engineering students to learn drawing and calculation,” he explains.

The artist has so far made miniatures of multiple temples, churches and ‘red heritage building sites’ in the city. “Usually, I do these miniature buildings only when I get an order — from schools and colleges. This one of the Kapaleeswara temple was an order that I received for a school exhibition,” says Surender.

The three-by-three structure of the temple sits in the gallery of his academy before being sent for the exhibition. “As a resident of Mylapore, I am familiar with the history of the temple. But, I still had to do research, go there, and take photographs from different angles to make it as realistic as possible,” he narrates.

Talking about how such miniature structures can be educative for children, he shares, “While making miniatures, you can learn everything from calculation and history to art. Kids must do it themselves in a safe environment or parents should do it , making sure that children are with them,” he avers.

Surender listens to hand pan drum music while he works, and is working on a project on the Chennai Central station. “I am chalking out a syllabus for miniature art. I also look forward to conduct workshops for children soon,” he adds.