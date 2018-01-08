CHENNAI: Some of the projects signed at the Global Investors Meet in 2015 are unlikely to get approval from revenue and public works departments as they are proposed to be built on water bodies or meikal poromboke (a classification) land, according to a revenue official.

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd’s proposal to invest `4,000 crore for setting up a large manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu which would roll out the company’s future models is unlikely to get the green signal.

The project is to come up at Cheyyar and Marimalai Nagar and about 22 acres identified are a water course. It is unlikely that clearance will be given to the project as the Madras High Court recently summoned 16 district Collectors and asked them not to construct anything on water bodies. “They were also directed to clear encroachment on water bodies and work has already begun in this regard,” said the official.

TVS Motor plan to invest `350 crore in its existing two-wheeler and three-wheeler plants in Hosur has suffered a setback as it wants the test track facility to be built on meikkal poromboke. This type of land can’t be handed over for commercial use,” the official said.

The official also said the `4,500 crore project of MRF lacks approval. The existing buildings of MRF are not approved. It is learnt that MRF has encroached ‘poromboke odai’ and the issue is yet to be resolved by the government.

“The courts have been strict after the December 2015 floods. Revenue or Public Works Department would not like to stand before the court and give an explanation. The State will not allow water bodies to be converted into industries,” an official said.

Officials said the courts are also questioning the government on how it accorded permission for construction in Pallikaranai marshland, including the Central government’s National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT). It is learnt that the government will not be bending its rules when it comes to protecting water bodies.