CHENNAI: The IPL-format jallikattu expected to happen at East Coast Road in Chennai on Sunday will take place at Marg’s Swarnabhoomi project in Cheyyur on the ECR beyond Kalpakkam, a member of Chennai Jallikattu Amaipu told Express. The date for the event has not been finalised yet.

The bill-taming sport organised by the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai originally scheduled to happen on Sunday opposite the Madras Crocodile Park on Sunday was cancelled as the State rejected the venue, said Gokul Nath from the Amaipu.

“Officials informed us that hosting jallikattu opposite the Crocodile Park would clog traffic on the ECR. We have proposed the new venue to the State. After looking into it, they will announce the date,” he said.

A year after the massive pro-jallikattu protests that happened at the Marina Beach and across the State, several forums in support of the sport spurted.

After a two-year break, jallikattu will be staged to happen in several in parts of the State again. However, there are also many detractors to the idea of jallikattu, especially an IPL-themed one.