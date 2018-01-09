CHENNAI: Mathangi Kumar was 24 when she started city’s first theme-based bistro, That Madras Place. On the third day, her kitchen staff decided to call it quits and, the trained specialist from Le Cordon Bleu, Culinary School, London, went back to wearing her chef hat. Since then, she has been the head chef-cum-managing partner of the restaurant that opened its doors five years ago. The restaurateur, who has several feathers in her cap, is also a recipient of Pothys Young Achievers award.

Mathangi Kumar

“I have been a chef for eight years now. When That Madras Place was started, I was in for a rollercoaster ride. The first six months were tough,” she recalls. From juggling several tasks to learning from her mistakes she did it all. “I didn’t have a ‘family background’ in the food industry. So, I had to learn from my own mistakes. From marketing, monitoring staff behaviour, social media, purchasing and pricing...there was everything that had to be taken care of. But, when my staff quit on the third day, I went to the kitchen and began cooking. I wasn’t ready to quit, especially when the restaurant was creating a buzz,” she shares.

She calls herself an adrenaline junkie and the one thing that kicks it right in, is her urge to learn and the challenges that are thrown at her. “These challenges are super exciting for me. When I started out, I was the only female chef in Chennai who was individually running a restaurant. Being a woman made it tough for men to listen to me and being younger than them, made it worse. In a male dominated industry, there were too many hurdles. So, getting that respect took a really long time,” she shares.

But has the mindset changed now? “It’s slowly changing. Even for other projects for which I am a consultant, it takes two-three weeks for the staff to warm up,” shares the hospitality consultant for East Coast at Madras Square and Desi Paani, a Hyderabad-based food truck.

Mathangi is also a partner of Creashakti, a drama production group. “I appreciate and enjoy art but, it’s not something I am good at. I grew up an introvert and wouldn’t mingle much. But, my profession changed that. So, I am just a silent partner. I like venturing into new things,” shares the marketing management & MBA graduate.

Though trained in French cuisine, Mathangi loves Italian for its simple and fresh flavours. “I also love Southeast Asian food. That’s the comfort food I would go to after a really long day, apart from my mother’s cooking of course!” she smiles.

She draws inspiration from restaurateur ‘Hot Breads’ Mahadevan and Manish Mehrotra. “Mahadevan is a visionary. He knows what’s coming and what works next,” says Mathangi who dreams of opening her restaurant in a foreign country someday. “That’s something everyone wants to do. I don’t have a plan right now but when I get to do it, it’ll be more of modern Indian food!” she says.

She will soon be launching her new restaurant, ‘The Summer House Eatery’ in Alwarpet. “My partners were kind enough to let me go crazy and experiment with the flavours. It will have a lot of Southeast Asian flavours as well and I am looking forward to it,” she adds.

Places that fuel the foodie in you?

London, New York (Manhattan, Brooklyn), Singapore, Mumbai and Puducherry