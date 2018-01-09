CHENNAI: About 4.8 lakh passengers additionally travelled in Chennai suburban trains between January 5 and 8, owing to the ongoing transport corporation workers’ strike.According to official railway records, the four suburban sections - Chennai - Chengalpattu, Chennai-Arakkonam, Chennai-Gummidipundi and Chennai Beach-Velachery MRTS services - have been witnessing huge crowds since January 5.

“As per the data from the unreserved ticketing system and automatic ticket vending machines, about 1.4 lakh passengers travelled additionally on January 5, while the number increased to 2.02 lakh on January 6. On January 7, 1.38 lakh more passengers travelled,” said a senior railway official.

On an average, about 3.92 lakh passengers are carried by 151 trains in the Chennai-Arakkonam section a day, while 224 south suburban train services in Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu cater for about 5.55 lakh passengers. With 74 services, Chennai - Gummidipundi section carries about 1.2 lakh passengers a day and 96 services of the Mass Rapid Transportation System caters for 1.01 lakh passengers.According to a statement from the railways, in view of the busmen’s strike, the Southern Railway will operate 30 extra EMU/MEMU specials in the four suburban sections from Tuesday onwards.

Four pairs of Chennai Beach-Velachery EMU specials

Four passenger specials from Velachery to Chennai Beach will leave Velachery at 09.55 am, 11.45 am. 1.30 pm, and 3.15. In the return direction, the passenger specials from Chennai Beach to Velachery will leave at 10.50 am, 12.35 pm, 2.20 pm and 4.10 pm. The Chennai Beach-Arakkonam special will leave Chennai Beach at 10.15 am and in the return direction, the Arakkonam - Chennai Beach Special will leave Arakkonam at 12.30 pm .The Chennai Beach-Avadi special will leave Chennai Beach at 2.45 pm and in the return direction, the Avadi-Chennai Beach special will leave Avadi at 3.40 pm. Nine EMU specials in the Beach-Tambaram- Chengalpattu sections will be operated between 9.15 and 10.45 pm.Nine more EMU specials will be run in the Chennai MMC- Gummidipundi and Chennai MMC-Avadi sections between 10.00 am and 10.45 pm.

