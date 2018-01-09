CHENNAI: Attitude and behaviour are woven into the fabric of daily life. The present state of the world, in which we live, is what it is because of certain systems — social, political, economic, religious and others — all these woven together into a complex structure, called society. These systems, in turn, are built on certain attitudes and values which various nations, communities or groups of people have come to acquire over a period of time.

These attitudes, in their turn, are based on the ideas, ideologies or beliefs which people have acquired, over a period of time, from others or have learnt by first hand experience. So, if we want to build a better world order, there is no way to it except through attitudinal change or the shift in values and that change or shift, as has been pointed out earlier, cannot take place unless certain age-old beliefs which people have acquired and which are now working as the matrix for their attitudes, relationships and behaviour, are changed.

We should remember a fact that a family is the unit of society, it is the first school where everyone gets educated. In fact, most of our attitudes are built up in our family and hence the deterioration first starts in the family and then it penetrates into the society. To bring about a better world, we must inspire people to make a better family. Today, the family is disintegrating and so we find that there is a tendency of separatism and fragmentation all over the world.

Nowadays there is no real love among family members and, so, there is no real love in man’s relationships with others. The criteria of every relationship today is ‘Give & Take’. We must remember a fact that a man who is dissatisfied at home and finds tension there, would spread dissatisfaction and tension outside as well. This can be clearly seen in increasing number of cases of divorce in society.

Before this erosion of values devastates us, we should seriously think about changing our attitudes and start building better families, for, better families would make a better world. Don’t wait too long, adjust your attitude right now. You’d be surprised how much you really can change the world just by changing your attitude.